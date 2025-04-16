Easter meals go easy

Chef Sujan agrees. “Traditional Easter meals were heavy and rich, designed for a physically active lifestyle,” he says. “Today, we prefer lighter, fresher versions of those same dishes — less butter, more olive oil.” Lighter, healthier alternatives are now the norm, but the essence of Easter food, symbolic of renewal and togetherness, remains unchanged.

Availability of resources also makes people adapt to new ingredients. Traditionally, lamb, a symbol of Christ’s sacrifice, would be the centrepiece. Oscar says, “However, practicality made people change it to roast turkey, duck, or pork.” In their home, the tradition of roast meats continues, but with a distinct Anglo-Indian twist (Indian blend of herbs and spices). Bridget fondly recalls Holy Saturday bakery visits, Hot Cross Buns on Good Friday, and Easter egg hunts with cousins. “It was fun breaking the Easter eggs to see what was inside,” she says. In her home, Simnel cake, roast meats, and chocolate eggs, remain woven into Easter menus — the unchanged colonial influences.

For many, the Easter feast is also a bridge to the past. “Food connects us to memories of those who are no longer with us, and to moments of joy from our childhood,” says Joe. As recipes evolve, there’s also a quiet but strong revival of traditional dishes. “Social media has helped people rediscover old recipes, especially among women,” says Juhina, noting how traditional recipes are often handwritten and passed down. These efforts help preserve the culinary heritage of Tamil Christian families and keep the bonds of family and tradition alive. Easter in Chennai is thus spiced with history, adapted for tomorrow, and steeped in memory.