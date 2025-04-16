Rare April thunderstorm drenches Chennai; IMD issues orange alert

CHENNAI: Chennai experienced moderate to intense spells of rain on Wednesday morning, caused by an unseasonal thunderstorm. The rain brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat but caught office-goers off guard in many parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by moderate to intense spells of rain, in a few places across Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. The alert was valid until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for light thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in one or two places in Ranipet, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, and Ramanathapuram districts. This alert was also valid up to 2:30 p.m.