Rare April thunderstorm drenches Chennai; IMD issues orange alert

CHENNAI: Chennai experienced moderate to intense spells of rain on Wednesday morning, caused by an unseasonal thunderstorm. The rain brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat but caught office-goers off guard in many parts of the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by moderate to intense spells of rain, in a few places across Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. The alert was valid until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for light thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in one or two places in Ranipet, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, and Ramanathapuram districts. This alert was also valid up to 2:30 p.m.
Parts of Chennai recorded around 100 mm of rainfall. "It's not often that Chennai gets rains in April. There was a 100 mm cloudburst in Chennai on April 15, 2015," posted weather blogger Pradeep John.
The heavy downpour also disrupted air travel. An Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai was diverted to Bengaluru on Wednesday morning due to inclement weather, according to a spokesperson for Chennai Airport.
Flight AI2729, which was scheduled to land at 11 a.m., was unable to do so following heavy rainfall in the region. The aircraft landed safely in Bengaluru. “No flight delays were reported,” the spokesperson added.