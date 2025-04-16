Stop-work notice likely for illegal private buildings on Tamil Nadu's Karikattupukkam beach

CHENNAI: Revenue officials in Chengalpattu district have inspected the Old Karikattupukkam beach, where multiple private buildings are being constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011 and also coming up allegedly on ‘grama natham’ land meant for the landless poor.

A day after TNIE published a report on the constructions, AR Rahul Nadh, director of Department of Environment and member secretary of Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA), said Chengalpattu collector has been asked to initiate an inquiry on land titles and issue show cause notices.

“The land records are being verified, but CRZ rules are clearly violated. The Chengalpattu collector, who is also the chairman of district CZMA, will issue a stop-work notice,” Nadh said.

As per official records, the area where the construction is being carried out comes under survey number 107/1 in Muttukadu panchayat limits.

TNIE has verified the land record details with the Department of Survey and Settlement of Tamil Nadu government, and the result says, “This is government land.”