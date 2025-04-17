A perturbing platter experience

Earlier this month, a vegetarian named Chhaya Sharma in Noida chose to order a plain biryani from an eatery called Lucknowi Kebab Parantha through the Swiggy food delivery app. She received a parcel, opened it, ate a bit and then realised that it was a chicken biryani.

In a tearful video shared on social media, she alleged that the wrong delivery was intentional and hurt her sentiments, that too during Chaitra Navaratri. Her meltdown should have become a meme that the less entitled among us, no matter our dietary preferences or obligations, laughed at. Instead, Sharma’s theatrics turned a harmless mix-up into a farcical misuse of power. The owner, Rahul Rajvanshi, was arrested.

The term non-vegetarian is a misnomer that comes out of Indian caste purity concepts, and I don’t like to use it. I have occasionally been quite disappointed when a restaurant mixes up my order and the meat in a dish I was craving turns out to be capsicum or paneer — both tasty ingredients, just not what I ordered. All I do is snap a photo, upload it to the app, get a refund and move on with my life. It happens to lots of people, all the time.

It certainly also happens to many vegetarians, who unlike me may not eat the delivered dish (albeit a bit sulkily), and who then have to find an alternative, no matter how hungry they are. They may seethe, and perhaps make a decision to toggle to vegetarian-only restaurants in future — a feature that is provided to suit the preferences of customers who are lower in numbers but higher in socio-political capital — but they don’t usually try to turn a minor human error a human rights issue.