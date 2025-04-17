Corporation's plants turn construction waste into usable sand, gravel, paver blocks at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: With the GCC’s new Construction & Demolition Waste Management Guidelines set to be effective from April 21, the civic body is transforming C&D waste into construction materials — from fine sand and gravel to paver blocks through the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) C&D waste processing plants at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumping grounds.

Waste materials are being recycled into 6mm to 20mm aggregates, M sand (4.75mm to 2.5mm), and P sand (2.52mm to 0.75mm ). Even sludge from the treatment process is being reused as filling in construction or in the glass industry.

Recycled sand produced from concrete boulders using vertical shaft impactor technology is 30% cheaper than regular sand, said K Sundar, technical adviser of We Start Communications India Pvt Ltd - the firm operating the plants on the Public Private Partnership with GCC. It has also supplied the recycled materials to major firms like L&T and Corporation contractors.

With Chennai generating nearly 6,150 MT of solid waste, including 1,000MT of C&D waste daily, the corporation has classified waste generators into micro (up to 1MT), small (1-20MT), and bulk (above 20MT). While micro generators can take the debris to GCC’s secondary collection centres or request free pickup service via 1913 or the Namma Chennai app, small and bulk generators must pay `800 per tonne for processing.