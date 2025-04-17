Demolition notices issued to illegal private buildings at Karikattukuppam

CHENNAI: Demolition notices for several unauthorised buildings under construction on Old Karikattukuppam beach in Muttukadu panchayat, citing violations of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971 were served on Wednesday. Notices pasted on the buildings gives building owners a 15 days deadline.

One such notice issued to ‘Zakir Hussain’, a copy of which is available with TNIE, addresses an unauthorized building at Survey No. 137/24, 25, 26, and Old Survey No. 107/1 (part) in Muttukadu village, Thiruporur taluk, Chengalpattu district. Following a site inspection on April 16 and a directive from the collector, the Mamallapuram Local Planning Authority confirmed the violation.

The notice, issued under Section 56(1) of the Act, mandates the restoration of the site to its original condition through demolition or alteration within 15 days from receipt. Failure to comply will prompt authorities to undertake demolition under Section 56(5), with costs recoverable from the property owner. Additionally, the notice requires discontinuing the building’s use within the same period, with non-compliance risking locking and sealing of the premises under Section 56(2-A), the notice reads.