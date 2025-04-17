The art of artistic fashion

EXPRESSING IDENTITY

Artists often consider everything about their life as a visual language and an extension of their self-expression. Their dressing, too, naturally resonates with this need to proclaim their individuality, unmindful of conforming to social norms. Frida Kahlo, the iconic artist, for instance, embraced her Mexican identity by wearing a Tehuana dress as well as corsets with religious and communist symbolism. With her long hair piled on top of her head, adorned with flowers and sporting a unibrow, she was unlike any other female artist of the 20th century. Pioneering artist Jean-Michel Basquiat was famous for his mixed, eclectic wardrobe, which combined high fashion with streetwear. They were as complex as his paintings and were perhaps an act of rebellion against standard conventions. There are several contemporary artists in India too, who wear their philosophies as woven masterpieces in the form of colours, fabrics, and styles.

COMFORT CLOTHING

Artists have never had to adhere to dress codes and work etiquette in their professional spaces. There are no swanky offices to go to at specified times, nor are there colleagues, bosses, or customers with whom to share the business hours and duty periods. Artists primarily work alone, and their solitude serves as the essence of their creations. It is essential to cut out the noise and the chaos of external influences and connect with one’s own thoughts in order to produce anything of substance that is uniquely one’s own. With this facet being given prime importance, it is not surprising at all that artists choose comfortable apparel over formality. At times, even a pyjama and a tee would suffice! What eventually matters is what is generated, and the trappings of dressing in dictated ways have never had a place in any artiste’s studio.