The fun in frugal living

Shankar had his life planned out just like Arjun from the 2011 film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He shares, “What I wanted was good savings by the time I hit 50 — a life where I would not have to compromise, and an order to whatever I do without making me feel guilty. My upbringing also had a lot to do with such an analysis.”

Does upbringing truly have a role to play in how an individual views spending money for fulfillment or needs? For Monika Dineshkumar, the answer is yes. She says, “My parents were rigid and conscious spenders. My father used to tell me that money is meant for saving and not for spending more than what you need. I have followed this principle to date because I am clear with what my needs are and prioritise them.”

Shankar adds, “If we use it just for our needs, it relaxes us. Otherwise, the chaos that results cannot be managed beyond a point. So, the question finally is what actually our need is and what our greed.”

This question has been circulating globally for a while. It gained momentum post pandemic and gave rise to a new trend called the ‘underconsumption core’ — aka the ‘frugal living’ trend. Mostly driven by social media, this movement has been in vogue of late, with influencers advocating the value of buying only what one truly needs, reusing accessories, finding use in things otherwise discarded, and generally living a life where money need not be splurged to find joy.