Code. Fight. Repeat

Beyond letter-writing, painting canvases, stitching, no-fire cooking, swimming, and nature walks, the summer of 2025 has a new playground to offer — a camp filled with circuit boards, sensors, programming languages, all taught in a fun and accessible way.
Besides the humdrum of textbook knowledge, extending our sights to other worlds lets our perspectives widen.
With a focus on making robotics accessible and engaging for learners of all ages, The Boxing Bots Academy has announced a gamified robotics summer camp — a two-month intensive programme designed to immerse students in hands-on robotics training. The camp focuses on igniting a passion for innovation among the next generation of engineers, coders, and tech innovators.
“In China and Japan, five to six-year-olds are introduced to electronics — wires and batteries. That is one area in which we are lacking. Because we are a more software-oriented country. And now, we are stepping into hardware because we are the plan B. If America does not want (to trade with) China, they want India next. So the revolution has to kickstart now,” notes Harish Vardhana, founder and director at KAL-M Robotics and Innovations Pvt Ltd.During this shift, Harish believes it is crucial to build a generation that is not only tech-savvy but also hands-on. “The future of India has bright minds,” he says. “But the shortfall is that we never had any improvement in STEM education.” To fill this major gap in robotics, electronics, and IoT, KAL-M Robotics and Innovations Pvt Ltd has built a specific product — robot boxing — to promote the line of study at a “different level.”
The product is live now, but the tough grind started in 2019. It was during this time, the team came across the practices in the US and China. “The students there are engaged 24X7 to play games. Those countries have all of those metrics on how to hook these people and keep them glued to the screen,” Harish points out.
In their research, which went on for five years, the team found that the success of these international players is by following a hoop model. The guide follows three steps, and they have in turn become the company’s agenda. “The first thing is, education has to be in a gamified manner, as it would reach more individuals. The second point is to keep the students engaged as long as they want. And the third is to build a strong community of people where they are sharing knowledge,” explains the director.
Applying this learning to their robot boxing model, the company is bringing the product to its end users via a summer camp and competitions. This is a product that combines robotics and boxing. “Boxing requires a lot of discipline. So we took up this concept, and we integrated it with the educational part. So right now, we have a gamified robotics kit where the students can first play with the robot and have fun with it,” he says.
In between the boxing game, if something breaks or a fault arises, the players have to fix it by themselves. So, the more the students try to fix the problem, the more they learn about how exactly the robot works. “We are
gonna tell them it’s a game. But you have fun and also learn. The more you like it, the more you want to build
it by yourself,” shares Harish.
Boxing is a game that requires two players. “When one student buys the kit, they would recommend it to their friend. This way, a community is built and the game is explored,” Harish says. Providing the students with the Knowledge Transfer (KT) about robotics, “they are going to build using the kit, do programming of the robot and understand how the logic works, he will eventually understand how the fan works, how the tube works, how the TV works, the control of the remote or the IoT. So they will have the exposure,” he points out.
Eventually, Harish hopes that the students build more programmes and make innovations in the industry. The teaching from The Boxing Bots Academy and the opportunity at KAL-M Robotics and Innovations Pvt Ltd are supporting the young minds to transform learners into creators.
The ecosystem he is building — through workshops, competitions, and mentorship — is designed to give students real-world exposure. “We’re not just teaching them robotics; we’re teaching them how to solve problems, how to win, learn from mistakes, and how to bring an idea to life,” he concludes.
To get hands-on experience in robotics and gaming, participate in the Where Robots Fight and Mind Ignite competition at SkyJumper Trampoline Park, today. Tickets on https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/robot-boxing-arena/ET00441938
To learn more about robots and how to build them, enroll in Robotics Summer Camp. Visit: www.theboxingbots.com