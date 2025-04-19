Code. Fight. Repeat

The product is live now, but the tough grind started in 2019. It was during this time, the team came across the practices in the US and China. “The students there are engaged 24X7 to play games. Those countries have all of those metrics on how to hook these people and keep them glued to the screen,” Harish points out.

In their research, which went on for five years, the team found that the success of these international players is by following a hoop model. The guide follows three steps, and they have in turn become the company’s agenda. “The first thing is, education has to be in a gamified manner, as it would reach more individuals. The second point is to keep the students engaged as long as they want. And the third is to build a strong community of people where they are sharing knowledge,” explains the director.

Applying this learning to their robot boxing model, the company is bringing the product to its end users via a summer camp and competitions. This is a product that combines robotics and boxing. “Boxing requires a lot of discipline. So we took up this concept, and we integrated it with the educational part. So right now, we have a gamified robotics kit where the students can first play with the robot and have fun with it,” he says.

In between the boxing game, if something breaks or a fault arises, the players have to fix it by themselves. So, the more the students try to fix the problem, the more they learn about how exactly the robot works. “We are

gonna tell them it’s a game. But you have fun and also learn. The more you like it, the more you want to build

it by yourself,” shares Harish.