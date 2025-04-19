How to take care of your skin this summer

Living in a tropical country like India, our bodies and lifestyle must be adaptable to endure the scorching sun. Sweat-related skin conditions, infections and rashes due to sun sensitivity are common in this season.
Bathing twice and switching over to loose cotton wear is one of the important changes that must be done to avoid sweat-related complications. Sweat retention is common in areas covered by clothes, like the inframammary, groin, and underarms. Sweat serves as a medium for some organisms to grow, which may lead to secondary bacterial infection and superficial fungal infections. One must be aware that superficial fungal infections known as padarthamarai (colloquial Tamil) can spread from one person to another due to close contact. It is also advised not to share personal items, toiletries and clothing to avoid spread of infections.
These practices must be followed even otherwise. In the current scenario, patients resort to over-the-counter (OTC) medications, which may be a cocktail of steroids, antibiotics, and anti-fungal for faster remedy. These OTC medications may give temporary relief, but the infection gets exacerbated after a point in time and patients may have to extend the treatment with proper medications later. It is advised to meet a dermatologist immediately to get a proper treatment to avoid the spread of infection in oneself and others.
Some people may develop rashes on sun exposed areas like face, upper back, hands, and neck due to sun sensitivity. These rashes may cause trouble in the form of itching and redness. These rashes can spread and sensitise all over the body if left untreated. Regular application of sunscreen and physical protection in the form of umbrellas, wide-brimmed hat, fully covered clothing and sunglasses must be followed religiously to avoid sun sensitivity rashes. Choosing the right sunscreen depending upon your skin type, lifestyle, and other conditions, is essential. OTC sunscreens may not be adequate, not suitable, or may even contain ingredients that cause hormonal disruption. It is advised to meet a dermatologist once to sort out a proper skin care routine.
A healthy diet and adequate hydration play a vital role in overall health. Skin is the reflection of internal health. Heat boil can occur in areas of repeated friction and the wrong method of shaving. Co-morbidities like diabetes mellitus, thyroid issues, and vitamin D deficiency must be addressed to avoid skin-related conditions. Hair must be washed frequently to avoid the buildup of sebum, which may lead to inflammation, dandruff, and seborrheic dermatitis. Oil application must be done only for hair for a short period, like 5-10 minutes, before hair bath. Avoid applying oil on the scalp, and stepping out with oily hair can attract more dirt and pollution.
Following a healthy lifestyle which includes all aspects like balanced diet, physical activity, sound sleep and mental health, are essential to a happy life. Avoid following the trends shown on social media and check the source of information. For any skin, hair, and nail conditions, it is advised to meet a board-certified dermatologist and not fall victim to quackery due to social media promotion.
—Mithra Vasanth Vignesh, consultant dermatologist, Iswarya Hospital