How to take care of your skin this summer

These practices must be followed even otherwise. In the current scenario, patients resort to over-the-counter (OTC) medications, which may be a cocktail of steroids, antibiotics, and anti-fungal for faster remedy. These OTC medications may give temporary relief, but the infection gets exacerbated after a point in time and patients may have to extend the treatment with proper medications later. It is advised to meet a dermatologist immediately to get a proper treatment to avoid the spread of infection in oneself and others.

Some people may develop rashes on sun exposed areas like face, upper back, hands, and neck due to sun sensitivity. These rashes may cause trouble in the form of itching and redness. These rashes can spread and sensitise all over the body if left untreated. Regular application of sunscreen and physical protection in the form of umbrellas, wide-brimmed hat, fully covered clothing and sunglasses must be followed religiously to avoid sun sensitivity rashes. Choosing the right sunscreen depending upon your skin type, lifestyle, and other conditions, is essential. OTC sunscreens may not be adequate, not suitable, or may even contain ingredients that cause hormonal disruption. It is advised to meet a dermatologist once to sort out a proper skin care routine.