TN CM Stalin announces five new projects for Tiruvallur; record 63k pattas issued

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced five new development projects in Tiruvallur district at a cost of over Rs 97 crore. This includes creation of eco-tourism facilities at Pulicat Lake and a net-weaving shed for the fishers in Bhairavankuppam.

A bridge across the Cooum on Thandalam-Kasavallur Road in Kadambathur block for Rs 20.37 crore; a bridge across the Kosasthalaiyar on Manavur-Lakshmivilasapuram Road in Tiruvallangadu block at Rs 23.47 crore.

Restoration of Thamaraikulam and Kakkalur Lake under the Namakku Naame scheme on an outlay of Rs 2.27 crore; and widening and upgrading of the Thirumazhisai-Uthukottai Road at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

Taking part in an event in Tiruvallur, the chief minister also inaugurated a total of 6,760 completed projects worth Rs 418.15 crore, laid the foundation stone for 7,369 new works estimated to cost Rs 390.74 crore, distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 357.43 crore to 2,02,531 beneficiaries and initiated the distribution of pattas to more than 63,000 beneficiaries.

Stalin expressed joy in the mass issuance of pattas. “In this district alone, we are distributing pattas to 63,124 beneficiaries today — this is the largest number of pattas handed over in a single event I have attended,” he said.

Highlighting the region’s transformation, Stalin paid rich tributes to former chief minister M Karunanidhi, calling him the “architect of modern Tamil Nadu.”

Tiruvallur and its surrounding industrial corridors, including Manali, Ambattur, Kummidipoondi, Thiruperumbudur, Irungattukottai and Maraimalai Nagar, were developed under Karunanidhi’s leadership, Stalin said.

“From car manufacturing to glass production, these zones have created lakhs of jobs and uplifted countless families economically,” he added.