Traffic diversions on GST Road, Chennai

CHENNAI: Traffic diversions will be in place on a trial basis for three days from Sunday owing to the ongoing construction work of the proposed 4-lane elevated corridor by the Highways Department on GST Road from Teynampet to Saidapet.

All vehicles coming from Teynampet heading to Saidapet will be diverted via Cenotaph Road - Turnbulls Junction - make a right turn towards Chamiers Road (Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Devar Road) Nandanam Junction and take left/right turn towards Anna Salai to reach their destination.

All vehicles coming from Saidapet towards Chamiers Road will be restricted. Instead, these vehicles will proceed via Anna Salai - Cenotaph Road and then to Chamiers Road to reach their destination.

GKM Bridge will be made as a one-way from Cenotaph Road and no entry for vehicles coming from Gandhi Mandapam Road. Similarly, Rathna Nagar Main Road will also be a one-way from Cenotaph Road and no entry from Anna Salai. But, traffic from Anna Salai will be allowed to enter from Cenotaph 1st Street but not from Cenotaph 1st Main Road.

Vehicles coming from Kotturpuram towards Teynampet via Cenotaph Road will be restricted. Instead, they will take the left to GKM Flyover Service Road and Turnbulls junction and proceed towards Chamiers Road - Nandanam Junction - Anna Salai to reach their destination.