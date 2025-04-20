Now travel in comfort of AC EMUs in Chennai

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Saturday launched the air-conditioned EMU services on the Chennai suburban network. The 12-car AC EMUs will operate six services daily – three in each direction – between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu (four services) and Chennai Beach and Tambaram (two services), excluding Sundays.

The minimum fare is Rs 35 for a distance up to 10km, and gradually increases – Rs 40 for 11-15 km, Rs 60 for 16-25 km, Rs 85 for 26-40 km, Rs 90 for 41-45 km, Rs 95 for 46-50 km, Rs 100 for 51-55 km, and a maximum fare of Rs 105 for 56-60 km.

Monthly season tickets are available from Rs 620 for 5km distances like Chennai Beach-Egmore, to Rs 2,115 for 60 km distances such as Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu.

Passengers holding ordinary second-class or first-class season tickets will need to get new season tickets to travel in the AC EMU services.

The ICF-manufactured AC EMU has a maximum carrying capacity of around 5,000 passengers. The features include automatic sliding doors, sealed gangways for uninterrupted movement, stainless steel seating, panoramic glass windows, aesthetic lighting, GPS-based LED displays, CCTV surveillance, and a passenger talk-back system for emergencies. The train also features energy-efficient regenerative electro-pneumatic brakes that can save up to 35% of electrical energy and air spring suspension for better comfort.