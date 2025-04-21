A compassionate Nandi in an ancient Siva temple

Elanagar, home to the Srinivasa Perumal (Vishnu) and Udayapurishwarar (Siva) temples, is among the many ancient villages between Kanchipuram, Uttiramerur, and Vandavasi. Close by are the villages of Perunagar and Manampathy, which also have historic temples.

The Udayapurishwarar temple has a few inscriptions, but they are barely visible due to weathering. Although the two temples in Elanagar do not have ancient epigraphs that can be read, giving information either about the temples or this village, the stone records from Manampathy provide some authentic data. An epigraph of Vira Pandya records that Vanavanmadevi village (present-day Manampathy) was in the ancient territorial subdivision called Perunagar Nadu, a part of Venkundra Kottam in Jayamkondachola Mandalam. The Perunagar inscriptions are also informative.