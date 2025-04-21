Doordarshan a beacon of true journalism: MoS L Murugan

CHENNAI: Amidst over 900 private news channels, Doordarshan alone continues to uphold the core values of Indian culture, truth and public service without compromising editorial integrity, said Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Sunday.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Doordarshan Kendra, Chennai, the minister said the summit will bring together major stakeholders across the global media landscape—including print, TV, OTT and social media—under one platform to explore opportunities in creative economy.

The union minister also expressed concern over a TN government official allegedly asking a Doordarshan journalist not to visit the office for news coverage, terming it an affront to press freedom. “Doordarshan is committed to Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution and delivers news with complete authenticity and editorial freedom,” he said, adding that Doordarshan’s wide-ranging content, spanning culture, science, sports and tradition, continues to serve as a beacon of true journalism.

Murugan also announced that India will host the first-ever World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES-2025) in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend the event for an entire day.