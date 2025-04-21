Hope from the hives

"My son had a weak immune system and would frequently fall sick. On consulting an Ayurvedic physician, we were advised to give him raw honey to help boost his immunity,” begins Sridevi R. This personal quest led her to start Ecomom Natural & Herbal Traders in November 2017 through which she provides pure honey across India by ensuring the farmers use safe practices during procurement.
Eight years later, she bagged the Award for Eminent Woman Achiever–2025 in the eco-friendly business sector for her journey that combines sustainability, grassroots innovation, and women’s empowerment. The award was presented by the governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, in March. “It was an unforgettable moment and a very important recognition in my entrepreneurial journey. I come from a humble background, and being felicitated by the governor at Raj Bhavan still feels like a dream,” she shares.
This award was a validation for Sridevi that she is on the right path, doing something meaningful in society. But this journey to success was initially filled with roadblocks. Finding authentic raw honey was a major challenge, though she comes from Mettupalayam. After one month of probing, her father was able to connect with the tribal community there and source pure honey. “After regular consumption, we saw a visible improvement in my son’s health. That inspired me to start Ecomom Honey, with a mission to make pure honey accessible to people from all spheres of life,” she says.
A mission-driven mother
Sridevi wanted to fill this market gap and envisioned a sustainable and ethical sourcing model together with the tribal community. But, it was a challenge to convince the communities of this opportunity. “It required consistent communication with them. I shared my personal journey and the vision and values behind the brand — transparency and fair compensation. I assured them that this business would have mutual benefits,” she notes.
A brand that started as 15 families involved in the honey procurement, packaging and earning a percentage of profits, now works directly with over 50 tribal families today. This partnership has created steady income for many families. “With monthly income from the brand’s sales, the financial status of the families has improved. The children are studying, and the adults are also using smartphones,” she states.
The tribals have a traditional harvesting method where honey bees are not harmed. Herbs are used to make the bees go away from the hive and procure honey from the top of the frame. Since the farmers are native tribes, they are not afraid of such harvesting processes. But Sridevi ensures their safety by providing them with gloves and other necessary equipment.
The sourcing season is from December to April. But it can go on until June if there are summer rains. Farmers go into the forest to check if the beehives are ready to harvest. If ready, they go during the nighttime for procurement. Sridevi says, “Nighttime harvesting is sometimes preferred for hives located high in trees or in precarious positions, as bees are less likely to sting at night.”
Once procured, the farmers squeeze it and convert it into honey. All this process happens transparently, and are also videographed to be posted on social media platforms. This move has benefited the business to expand across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and a few cities in north India.
Towards growth
The support increased to a large extent when she connected with Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST). “They helped me in various ways, from finances to mentoring. It was the organisation that nominated me for the award. The award has increased our visibility and has instilled trust to everything the brand stands for,” she says.
Now, Ecomom’s goal has expanded. “Our primary goal is to expand the brand’s presence across India. We aim to make high-quality and pure raw honey accessible to every household. In the long run, we envision building Ecomom into a trusted wellness brand,” she says
The business is looking for eco-friendly products from farmers. Similar to honey, if there is a product that is pure and transparent, Sridevi wishes to invest in that.
“I am who I am today because of two pillars of strength. Number one, the dedication and efforts of my brothers from the tribal community in procuring honey. And number two, the unwavering trust my customers place in me, that Sridevi Manikandan of Ecomom will offer nothing but the best. So, these two are the driving forces behind every decision I make as a founder,” she concludes.