Hope from the hives

Once procured, the farmers squeeze it and convert it into honey. All this process happens transparently, and are also videographed to be posted on social media platforms. This move has benefited the business to expand across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and a few cities in north India.

Towards growth

The support increased to a large extent when she connected with Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST). “They helped me in various ways, from finances to mentoring. It was the organisation that nominated me for the award. The award has increased our visibility and has instilled trust to everything the brand stands for,” she says.

Now, Ecomom’s goal has expanded. “Our primary goal is to expand the brand’s presence across India. We aim to make high-quality and pure raw honey accessible to every household. In the long run, we envision building Ecomom into a trusted wellness brand,” she says

The business is looking for eco-friendly products from farmers. Similar to honey, if there is a product that is pure and transparent, Sridevi wishes to invest in that.

“I am who I am today because of two pillars of strength. Number one, the dedication and efforts of my brothers from the tribal community in procuring honey. And number two, the unwavering trust my customers place in me, that Sridevi Manikandan of Ecomom will offer nothing but the best. So, these two are the driving forces behind every decision I make as a founder,” she concludes.