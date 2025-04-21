India, lost & found: Redefining History for Youth

But an art is not without its conflicts. “The art of seeing requires a certain level of dispassion. I try hard to uncondition my mind from judging or even analysing. Having said that, often, I have also found that it is easier to come out with pictures that mirror a certain sentiment already pre-existent or prevalent. In those times, what I try to do is break the cliches of the mind that cloud me from seeing the unseen. This is also why I try not to approach the monument with a theme, especially in the want of being inventive or inclusive. In this way, I found how not to colour my ‘seeing’ with delusions cast by my own mind,” he explains.

Amit also shares how he would ideally like to walk into a space with a certain state of mind. In those times when that was not possible, he would draw inspiration from music. “Music is my muse! My way of using music is again unusual. In my observation, I find a lot of people listening to stillness when there is stillness in the space; but I would use contradictions. For instance, I would draw moods from the genre of pathos and juxtaposition it on a serene landscape. In doing that, I’ve found a way to break away from being repetitive and monotonous,” he shares.

Such elevating thoughts and standards for capturing a form in space is perhaps why his pictures are so intense. His photographs not only essays his thirst and taste of having experienced something new, but they also nudges and intrigues a viewer to look closer and learn more about the monument. Other lessons that can be drawn from Amit’s ‘art of seeing’ is that everyone of us needs to be observant of their own inner landscapes, especially to avoid the colouring while forming perceptions. Can we wear his lens of ‘seeing’ for engaging not just with heritage monuments but in real-life, with people in work and home spaces too?