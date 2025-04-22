Chennai

Air passenger held in Kuala Lumpur for bid to smuggle exotic species to Tiruchy

The individual has been detained, but his identity has not been disclosed. Exporting protected wildlife species without valid documents is an offence under Malaysian law.
Baby gibbon secured at Kuala Lumpur international airport on Sunday
CHENNAI: A passenger was arrested by Malaysian authorities at Kuala Lumpur international airport on Sunday night for attempting to smuggle a baby gibbon and six red-eared slider turtles to Tiruchy.

According to a statement from Malaysia’s wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan), officials acted on intelligence inputs and seized the animals from the passenger’s check-in baggage.

The arrest comes less than a week after a 50-year-old Tenkasi native was nabbed at the same airport for trying to smuggle three African spurred tortoises, four sulawesi forest turtles, and seven harlequin monitor lizards on a Batik Air flight to Tiruchy. Customs officials have intercepted several such smuggling attempts involving exotic species at airports in Tiruchy, Chennai and Bengaluru in recent years.

