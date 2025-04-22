Figuring out the Blue Prince Blueprints

Blue Prince is a puzzle game where a large mansion mocks you. It opens up its grand front doors to an entry hall, but everything that happens past that hall is pure devilish trickery. You see, every time you open a door from the hall, a different room manifests. To be fair, you do get to pick from a draft of three different rooms on what you’d like to make appear next. Be warned — the choices you make will dictate the number of paths that you can carve through the house’s fixed grid of 9x5 rooms. Picking something small but useful, like a storeroom or a closet, might box you in, cutting access to other spaces. Other choices present more difficult trade-offs. Do you take the Den, which grants you an extra gem you can spend on unlocking higher-quality rooms? No? So you pick the Nook instead, which is also an excellent choice. It contains a key that might open a locked room level you’ve been circling for days. Unfortunately, getting to the antechamber is not simple. You might exhaust yourself completely before you reach it. Or, you might have just hit upon multiple dead ends. So, every night, when the house “resets” itself, you rest at the tent. And then come back and try a different route the next day... and maybe the next... and the next.

Before you know it, you are 25 days into a camping trip, neck deep in a very weird mystery shrouding the entire family, and a newfound hatred for Herbert Sinclaire. This old man seems incredibly shady. He definitely has some secret hidden away somewhere, and everything in the house seems to point towards something sinister. I always suspected him of something terrible. The idea of this whole labyrinth house can only come from a buffoon who wanted to terrorise his poor employees who helped maintain the house.