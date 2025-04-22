In the realm of resistance

Excerpts follow:

Reflecting on your debut novel and the literary landscape, do you believe Tamil literature has become more receptive to Dalit and feminist narratives?

Certainly. Many Dalit writers and poets are now addressing caste, gender, and their intersections. Their works are increasingly published and well-received, particularly when translated into English. Writers like Imayam, though he doesn’t identify as a Dalit writer, gain recognition as Dalit literature in translation. Authors such as Raj Gauthaman, Bama, and Kanyakumari-based poet ND Rajkumar have also been translated. This indicates a positive shift in reception.

You’ve highlighted the lack of critics for subaltern literature. Why do you think this gap exists?

Sadly, there’s a dearth of critics engaging deeply with these works. Publishers seldom send books to media outlets, and when they do, coverage is delayed or absent. Even media platforms overlook such literature. Reviews are rare, leaving these narratives without the critical discourse they deserve.

Could you elaborate on your process of transcreating Tamil novels into English?

To clarify, my English works are original pieces inspired by my Tamil novels, not direct transcreations. Publishers like Penguin and HarperCollins approached me for the manuscript before I’d even completed it. My priority is ensuring the work reaches audiences, regardless of the publisher.

Your fiction often critiques Dalit patriarchy. Has this drawn resistance within Dalit literary circles?

Initially, yes. Women writing about Dalit issues were marginalised. However, once their works gained traction through English translations, acceptance grew. Today, the intersection of caste and gender is widely acknowledged as inseparable in Dalit writing.