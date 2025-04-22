Professor held for impregnating college student in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Thalambur police, on Sunday, arrested an assistant professor at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University at Melakottaiyur near Tambaram for allegedly impregnating a student and forcing her to abort the foetus.

The suspect, Rajesh Kumar of Namakkal, has been working in the university since 2017. Police said Rajesh was in a relationship with a 23-year-old student at the university.

When the girl told Rajesh that she was two months pregnant, he took her to a private hospital in Padur, where she underwent the procedure. It was the hospital authorities who alerted the police.

Based on the girl’s statement, the police arrested Rajesh. University officials said the girl had not raised any complaint and that they have initiated an internal inquiry based on the FIR.