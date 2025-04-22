Stories that break the shackles

Mani’s mentor, Kaniyuran, shares that he saw the innate talent of the youngster when he joined his troupe, Stage Arts, as a 12-year-old. “I was left in awe at his maturity with which he handled a seemingly difficult character in his first play, Vazhkai Azaikurathu. He was a permanent member of my troupe, and for the record, he acted in 25 consecutive plays I helmed. Mani’s silver jubilee play Suyarupam showed the facets of the mind of a selfish person, missing out on the joy of sharing with others what an individual has. Actor Sivakumar, presiding over the play, was magnanimous in his lavish praise of Mani, deeming his character the USP of the play,” says Kaniyuran.

From theatre to short films to movies, Mani has seen the audience leave one form of entertainment for another. But the media’s support helped him send across hard-hitting messages through his play to the doorstep of the reluctant ones who had abandoned theatre for movies. “The stage became poorer when brand names like SV Sahasranamam, VS Raghavan, Sivakumar, and a few others of their ilk found their moorings in movies. True, one cannot make a living on stage, but the likes of me who had a job could balance,” he notes.

Decades later, he can fathom why youngsters are not making a beeline for the theatre. “At best, the stage could only be a pastime with a secured job to bank on. Unlike the 70s when the stage paved the way for movies, there is little guarantee in the present scheme of things. My friends and I are prepared to groom passionate youngsters. The lack of patronage has resulted in only a few sabhas in circulation in Kovai. But then, this is the city that gave Sarala and Anuradha to the world of movies,” he says.