Stuck & ‘powerless’, 13 families left to brave elements at Chennai's Moolakothalam

CHENNAI: As Samuthira, an 8-year-old girl, plays alone in the debris-covered street of Ramdoss Nagar in Moolakothalam, her laughter echoes on the empty street. She lives with her mother and sister in one of the few remaining houses in the area, as the others were demolished as part of resettlement. With electricity to the left-out houses disconnected, Samuthira could barely sleep at night.

The girl’s mother S Nagalakshmi (40) is among the at least 13 families who were left behind when over 300 families from Ramdoss Nagar and Pirivil Thottam were moved into newly built tenements by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Moolakothalam in September 2024 from the corporation-owned land.

Of those families left behind, seven are single women-led households. Despite claiming to have the necessary documents to prove long-term residence status in Ramdoss Nagar, these families were allegedly denied housing.

Nagalakshmi’s application was rejected allegedly because she couldn’t produce a “deserted woman certificate” to prove her husband had abandoned her six years ago, she said.

“For the certificate, I have to file a complaint with the police. The police refused to file my complaint, saying it’s been years since my husband went missing,” she says. She now lives with her two daughters, aged 8 and 10, in an abandoned structure, once occupied by a neighbour who was relocated to the tenements. She moved out of her house after it became home to many snakes.

In the area, barely 13 makeshift houses remain, and is surrounded by broken walls and heaps of debris.