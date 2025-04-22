Three-day traffic diversion on Chennai's GST Road may be extended if it’s hassle-free

CHENNAI: A traffic diversion has been put in place by Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Anna Salai from Teynampet to Saidapet on a trial basis for three days (Sunday to Tuesday).

A senior traffic police official said if the new arrangements are found to be smooth and hassle-free for the public, it may be extended, and will be in place until the flyover work between Nandanam signal and SIET signal is completed.

“From Monday, we have started placing more signages and boards to assist the public and provide them with a smooth transition from the usual route. Moreover, as part of the diversion, signals at Nandanam and below the Kotturpuram bridge will now function only for pedestrians. Vehicles do not have to wait for a long time at both the signals as they did earlier,” the official told TNIE.

He said until late Monday evening, there was no major vehicle hold-ups except for a 2-3 minute jam during the morning peak hours. There movement of vehicles was slow, as many drivers came to know about the diversion only when they reached the spot, he said.

R Abinaya (33), a motorist who commutes to her office on her two-wheeler every day, said, “There was heavy traffic on Cenotaph Road till the Adyar Cancer Institute. I had to wait for the traffic to move.”