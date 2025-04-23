A sweet makeover

A thick creamy concoction of rice, milk, and sugar or jaggery, was once only part of religious offerings in temples. But today, those recipes have trickled through the walls of every kitchen, called by different names in different parts of the country: kheer in the north and fondly called payasam in the south.
But, who would have thought that coffee, chocolate, or avocado had the potential to be the main character in payasam? With cultures travelling across and beyond the country, people have been borrowing and embracing new culinary heritage and customs, adding a dollop of innovation and garnishing with the richness of tradition.
Payasam is indeed a toast to new beginnings, a perfect ending after a hearty meal, a token of love on celebrations, a bowl of nostalgia.
AVOCADO PAYASAM
Ingredients
Ripe avocado: 1 large (or 2 small), peeled and mashed/pureed
Full-fat milk: 2 cups
Condensed milk: 1/2 cup (adjust to taste)
Sugar: 2 to 3 tbsp (optional, depending on sweetness level)
Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp
Ghee: 1 tbsp
Cashew nuts: 10
Raisins: 8-10
Saffron for garnish
Method
In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Simmer on low until it reduces slightly (about 10 mins), stirring often. Stir in the condensed milk and sugar (if using). Simmer for 2–3 more minutes. While the milk is cooling slightly, blend the ripe avocado into a smooth, lump-free purée. Do not add to very hot milk to avoid curdling. Once the milk is warm (not hot), gently fold in the avocado puree. Mix until fully incorporated and creamy. Add cardamom powder. For garnishing, heat ghee in a small pan. Fry cashews and raisins until golden. Add to the payasam. Garnish with fried cashew nuts, raisins and saffron.
JACKFRUIT PAYASAM
Ingredients
Jackfruit paste: 1.5 cup
Jaggery: as needed
First coconut milk: 3/4 cup
Second coconut milk: 1.5 cup
Cardamom powder: 1 tsp
Ghee: 2 tbsp
Cashew nuts, raisins and fried coconut for seasoning
Method
Choose a well-ripened jackfruit. Remove the seeds, and grind the flesh into a fine paste. Add the jackfruit paste, jaggery syrup, 1 tbsp ghee into a thick bottom pan. Mix well and cook until it gets thickened. Add the second coconut milk and cook until it starts thickening. Then add the first coconut milk and stir in low flame. Add some cardamom powder and fried coconut pieces. Splutter some cashew nuts and raisins in ghee and sprinkle it on top of payasam before serving.
COFFEE PAYASAM (By Gnanaselvi)
A delightful twist on a traditional South Indian dessert, Coffee Payasam blends the creamy richness of vermicelli payasam with the bold flavour of coffee. Perfect for coffee lovers looking to try something unique and indulgent!
Ingredients
Milk: 500 ml
Water: 500 ml
Vermicelli: 100 g
Ghee: 2 tsp
Cashew nuts: 15
Instant coffee powder: 4 g
Sugar: 100 g
Method
Heat ghee in a pan and fry the cashew nuts until golden brown. Remove and set aside. In the same ghee, roast the vermicelli until golden and fragrant. Add hot milk to the vermicelli and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring continuously. Pour in the water and continue stirring to prevent lumps. Dissolve the coffee powder in a little warm water, then add it to the pan. Stir on a low flame. In a separate pan, melt the sugar and allow it to caramelise gently. Add the caramelised sugar to the vermicelli-coffee mixture. Stir well on low heat for another 2–3 minutes. Mix in the fried cashew nuts and simmer briefly. Serve warm or chilled, based on your preference.
CHOCOLATE PAYASAM (By Gnanasingh Arputhadas)
A luscious fusion of Indian tradition and chocolatey indulgence, Chocolate Payasam is a rich and comforting dessert made with sago, cocoa, and milk. It’s a treat that’s perfect for festive occasions — or whenever your sweet tooth craves a chocolaty twist!
Ingredients
Milk: 250 ml
Water: 500 ml
Sago: 100 g
Cocoa powder: 2 tsp
Sugar: 8 tsp
Method
In a pan, bring water to a boil. Add sago and cook for about 10 minutes until they begin to turn translucent. Reduce the heat to low and continue stirring gently. In a small bowl, dissolve cocoa powder in a bit of warm water, then add it to the pan. Pour in the hot milk and add sugar. Mix well and let it simmer for a 2-3 minutes.
Serve warm or chilled, depending on your mood and the weather.
MANGO PAYASAM (by chef Arun Vijayan)
Ingredients
Raw rice: 1/4 cup (about 50g)
Ripe mango pulp: 1 cup (about 200 ml; use Alphonso or any sweet variety)
Full cream milk: 2 cups (500 ml)
Water: 1 cup (250 ml)
Sugar: 1/2 cup (100 g) or adjust to taste
Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp
Ghee: 1 tbsp
Almonds: 10-12 (sliced)
Saffron strands: a few (optional)
Condensed milk: 2 tbsp (optional, for extra richness)
Method
Wash and soak rice for 20 minutes. In a pan, boil 1 cup of water and 1 cup of milk. Add soaked rice and cook on low flame until rice is soft and fully cooked. Stir occasionally to avoid sticking. Once rice is cooked, add the remaining 1 cup milk and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes. Add sugar and stir well until it dissolves. Add cardamom powder and saffron (if using). Optionally, add condensed milk for extra richness and flavour. Add mango pulp, when the mixture gets slightly cool (lukewarm or room temp), then stir. Never add the pulp to hot milk — it can curdle. Now, garnish the payasam with chopped mango cubes and sliced almonds.