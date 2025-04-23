A sweet makeover

A thick creamy concoction of rice, milk, and sugar or jaggery, was once only part of religious offerings in temples. But today, those recipes have trickled through the walls of every kitchen, called by different names in different parts of the country: kheer in the north and fondly called payasam in the south.

But, who would have thought that coffee, chocolate, or avocado had the potential to be the main character in payasam? With cultures travelling across and beyond the country, people have been borrowing and embracing new culinary heritage and customs, adding a dollop of innovation and garnishing with the richness of tradition.

Payasam is indeed a toast to new beginnings, a perfect ending after a hearty meal, a token of love on celebrations, a bowl of nostalgia.