Gang of four robs family at knifepoint in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Korukkupet police arrested four history sheeters who allegedly barged into a house and robbed a man and his son at knifepoint on Sunday evening. The gang had attacked the man’s wife when she tried to protect her son from them.

The gang stole Rs 70,000 in cash, a watch and wallet. According to the police, the arrested men have been identified as V Santhosh alias Biscuit Santhosh (24), R Manikandan alias Bottle Mani (29), D Murugan alias ‘Chiyaan’ Murugan (26), and R Ranjith alias Anil Ranjith (25).

The police said that three of the arrested went into the house when the victim V Venkatesan, his wife and son were in the house. Based on a complaint from Venkatesan, the police started an inquiry and analysed CCTV footage from the locality.

The gang was traced to Triplicane, the police said. Of the stolen items, the police recovered Rs 20,000 in cash, the wallet and watch. The police said that all four had multiple pending cases against them. While Santhosh had eight cases, Manikandan had 15, Murugan had 16, and Ranjith had four, the police said.