Kodungaiyur WTE plant: Mayor meets councillors

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya chaired a meeting to address concerns raised by North Chennai councillors on the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Kodungaiyur, at the Ripon Buildings on Tuesday.

The meeting comes in the wake of a public gathering held on April 13 by the Federation of North Chennai Residents’ Welfare Association, which announced a human chain protest on May 25.

During the meeting, councillors S Jeevan, R Jayaraman, J Dilli Babu, and M Renuka voiced objections, stating that the plant would pose public health risks. The councillors also suggested relocating the plant to an area having at least a 5km habitation-free radius. Sources part of the meeting said the corporation officials presented clarifications and risk mitigation measures in place, referring to the ‘success’ of a similar plant in Hyderabad.

While the councillors claimed the corporation is planning to take them on Wednesday and Thursday to Hyderabad to observe the operations, corporation officials said the visit will be decided only after consultation with the government.