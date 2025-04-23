Make your first meal the best meal

We’ve all heard the saying, “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.” Coined by nutritionist Adelle Davis in the 1960s, this advice holds more truth today than ever before. Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason.
Skipping breakfast doesn’t just leave you feeling sluggish; it can have a surprisingly serious impact on both your physical health and mental sharpness. What we consume first thing in the morning plays a crucial role in stabilising blood sugar, supporting cognitive function, and even setting the tone for our energy levels and mood throughout the day.
Fueling the mind and body
A well-balanced breakfast is more than just a source of calories; it’s an essential part of how we wake up our bodies and minds. Research shows that people who eat a nutritious morning meal have better mental alertness and focus. For school-aged children, in particular, breakfast has been directly linked to better academic performance and improved memory and attention.
This is because the brain, after a night-long fast, needs a steady release of glucose, its main source of energy. Foods high in refined sugar or empty carbs can cause a spike in energy followed by a sharp crash, leading to poor focus, irritability, and fatigue. On the other hand, a meal rich in complex carbs, proteins, and healthy fats delivers sustained energy, aiding both mental and physical performance.
When you drink coffee, matters
While many of us rely on coffee to kickstart the day, drinking it first thing might not be the smartest choice. Between 8 am and 9 am, the body naturally produces high levels of cortisol, a hormone that helps us feel awake. Consuming caffeine during this time can overstimulate the body and lead to jitteriness. Studies suggest saving your coffee for later in the morning, ideally between 9.30 am and 11.30 am, when cortisol levels begin to dip.
Breakfast mistakes to avoid
Not all breakfasts are created equal. Some popular choices may do more harm than good. Here are the top offenders:
Croissants, bagels, pastries, and rolls: These refined carb-heavy options may taste good, but they spike blood sugar, leaving you hungrier and moodier a few hours later.
Sugary coffees: Coffee isn’t a breakfast substitute. It lacks protein, fibre, and essential nutrients and contributes to a false sense of fullness. Coffee on an empty stomach can suppress appetite temporarily, but this often leads to overeating later in the day.
Acai and smoothie bowls: While this sounds healthy, many are packed with sugar and calories but low in fibre.
Breakfast cereals: Most packaged cereals are high in sugar and low in nutrients, setting you up for an energy crash later in the day.
Indian breakfasts, when prepared thoughtfully, can offer excellent nutrition. Based on various nutrition journals and dietary recommendations, a balanced Indian breakfast should include:
Complex carbs: Whole grains like poha, upma made from rava or millets, or parathas made with multigrain flour.
Protein: Moong dal chilla, besan cheela, boiled eggs, paneer, or curd to provide lasting satiety and muscle support.
Healthy fats: Ghee in moderation, nuts like almonds or walnuts, and seeds such as flax or chia for brain health.
Fibre and micronutrients: Add veggies to your poha or cheela, or include seasonal fruits on the side.
Habitual breakfast skipping has been associated with a range of unhealthy behaviours, including sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and even higher levels of stress and depressive symptoms. It can also reduce the quality of life and increase long-term risk for cardiometabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Choose wisely, eat mindfully, and give your body the nourishment it deserves
to thrive.