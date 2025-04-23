Make your first meal the best meal

We’ve all heard the saying, “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.” Coined by nutritionist Adelle Davis in the 1960s, this advice holds more truth today than ever before. Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason.

Skipping breakfast doesn’t just leave you feeling sluggish; it can have a surprisingly serious impact on both your physical health and mental sharpness. What we consume first thing in the morning plays a crucial role in stabilising blood sugar, supporting cognitive function, and even setting the tone for our energy levels and mood throughout the day.

Fueling the mind and body

A well-balanced breakfast is more than just a source of calories; it’s an essential part of how we wake up our bodies and minds. Research shows that people who eat a nutritious morning meal have better mental alertness and focus. For school-aged children, in particular, breakfast has been directly linked to better academic performance and improved memory and attention.

This is because the brain, after a night-long fast, needs a steady release of glucose, its main source of energy. Foods high in refined sugar or empty carbs can cause a spike in energy followed by a sharp crash, leading to poor focus, irritability, and fatigue. On the other hand, a meal rich in complex carbs, proteins, and healthy fats delivers sustained energy, aiding both mental and physical performance.

When you drink coffee, matters

While many of us rely on coffee to kickstart the day, drinking it first thing might not be the smartest choice. Between 8 am and 9 am, the body naturally produces high levels of cortisol, a hormone that helps us feel awake. Consuming caffeine during this time can overstimulate the body and lead to jitteriness. Studies suggest saving your coffee for later in the morning, ideally between 9.30 am and 11.30 am, when cortisol levels begin to dip.