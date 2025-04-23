MOP’s chess champs win big

If Velammal school is synonymous to school chess, MOP Vaishnav college for Women is for chess in higher institutions. At the recently held All-India inter-university chess tournament, Madras University won the women’s segment. Five girls from MOP Vaishnav were part of the winning team.

“Winning this tournament is an incredible feeling. The gold medal was truly rewarding as it’s a testament to our perseverance. It’s the culmination of months of hard work, and dedication from the entire team,” said L Amutha Sumankumar, director of Physical Education from the college. “It is a moment of immense pride for our college. It reinforces the institution’s commitment to excel in sports,” she added.

Vaishali R, Nayanikaa M, Rindhiya V, Savitha Sri, Rakshitta Ravi, and Harshini B qualified to the All-India tournament after winning the zonal event. “However, Vaishali couldn’t join us due to other commitments. But we were focused and remained a strong unit,” she said.