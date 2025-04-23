MOP’s chess champs win big

If Velammal school is synonymous to school chess, MOP Vaishnav college for Women is for chess in higher institutions. At the recently held All-India inter-university chess tournament, Madras University won the women’s segment. Five girls from MOP Vaishnav were part of the winning team.
“Winning this tournament is an incredible feeling. The gold medal was truly rewarding as it’s a testament to our perseverance. It’s the culmination of months of hard work, and dedication from the entire team,” said L Amutha Sumankumar, director of Physical Education from the college. “It is a moment of immense pride for our college. It reinforces the institution’s commitment to excel in sports,” she added.
Vaishali R, Nayanikaa M, Rindhiya V, Savitha Sri, Rakshitta Ravi, and Harshini B qualified to the All-India tournament after winning the zonal event. “However, Vaishali couldn’t join us due to other commitments. But we were focused and remained a strong unit,” she said.
It was Rindhiya, Savitha, and Rakshitta who put up memorable performances, securing crucial wins for the team. “That teamwork helped us clinch the gold at the national level too,” Amutha added.
Meanwhile, Savitha recounted her experience. “Having the gold medal over our necks validated the effort we put in. Despite training in different environments, we came together as a team, combined our strengths, and performed at our best to win it,” Savitha said.
The girls train under the best coaches the country has to offer. Savitha, Rakshitta, and Vaishali train at Chess Gurukul academy, while Nayanikaa trains individually under a GM. Harshini trains independently. “Each brought their own expertise, and that helped us improve.” she added.
The toughest game for the team in the event was against Adamas University from Kolkata. “The fourth round against them was tough. It was Rindhiya and Rakshitta who scored crucial wins for the team,” she said.
While the girls have received appreciation from the college principal, Archna Prasad, Savitha credited her institution for their victory. “They ensured we had adequate practice time, flexibility with our academics, and access to top-level tournaments to sharpen our skills,” she said.
Woman GM Rakshitta Ravi, who made her university tournament debut, shared her ‘unique experience’. “I’m very happy to represent the university and achieve this feat. The college has helped me in my chess career and education. I regularly travel abroad to compete in international tournaments, which play a crucial role in advancing my career. Support from sponsors has been immensely helpful in enabling me to reach greater heights,” added the GM whose parents, IM TS Ravi and WIM Saimeera Ravi are chess players.
This victory is an example of how educational institutions have backed players and received them as champions. Representatives from Madras University, including V Mahadevan, had words of praise for the contingent from MOP.