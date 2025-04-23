The Superstition Playbook

There was this one night in 2019 — Barcelona vs Liverpool, the second leg of that Champions League semi-final. I’d watched the first leg at home, on my bed, wearing an old Barça tee and holding a stuffed penguin. We’d won 3–0. Life was good. So obviously, I recreated everything for the second leg — same shirt, same seat, same penguin. And then… we lost. 4–0. Messi cried. I cried. My penguin was launched across the room.

Since then, I’ve had a rule: Never repeat a ritual. If it worked once, it’s cursed the second time. Logic or delusion. Who knows?

Haven’t you done something equally unhinged on important events? Skipped wearing black on an exam day? Knocked on wood like your life depended on it? Refused to cut your nails at night because your paati once told you it’s bad luck?

Now throw sports into the mix. Add 11 players, sky-high expectations, and your blood pressure. And suddenly, these tiny rituals turn into full-blown religions. Especially in Chennai, where match-day emotions are not just felt, they’re performed.

So I did what any self-respecting, emotionally unstable sports girlie would do — I went looking for match-day superstitions.