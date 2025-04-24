Housing construction begins for Irular families in Mannur after three years, with funding from TAHDCO

CHENNAI: Three years after 44 Irular tribal families in Sriperumbudur taluk were given land titles in Mannur village, the Kancheepuram district administration has finally initiated construction of houses by conducting a Bhumi pooja last week.
These families are currently living in hutments near waterbodies without access to electricity, basic sanitation, and in constant fear of attacks by snakes or bugs. Since November 2021, 88 families who were awarded land titles have been waiting for the district administration to construct homes for them.
A senior official from the Tamil Nadu’s Tribal Welfare department confirmed that the construction would begin in a week at two sites - at Mannur, near the office of a global logistics firm, and Katrambakkam.
“The funds for construction would be availed from the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) under the Tholkudi scheme for tribals,” the senior official said.
The assurance comes as a great relief to the Irular families as there were talks of the houses being constructed under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme, where the beneficiaries would have to contribute a portion of the funds.
The officials have promised to start construction of the homes on May 1 and complete it by October before the North-East Monsoon, said Kavitha Thandoni, President of Sriperumbudur Irular Makkal Nala Sangam (Peoples welfare organisation), and daughter of one of the beneficiaries at Mannur village.
The announcement comes following regular protests in front of local taluk officials last month due to their alleged indifference in the issue. They had also met with Tamil Nadu Tribal Welfare director S Annadurai to highlight their grievances.