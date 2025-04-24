Housing construction begins for Irular families in Mannur after three years, with funding from TAHDCO

CHENNAI: Three years after 44 Irular tribal families in Sriperumbudur taluk were given land titles in Mannur village, the Kancheepuram district administration has finally initiated construction of houses by conducting a Bhumi pooja last week.

These families are currently living in hutments near waterbodies without access to electricity, basic sanitation, and in constant fear of attacks by snakes or bugs. Since November 2021, 88 families who were awarded land titles have been waiting for the district administration to construct homes for them.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu’s Tribal Welfare department confirmed that the construction would begin in a week at two sites - at Mannur, near the office of a global logistics firm, and Katrambakkam.

“The funds for construction would be availed from the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) under the Tholkudi scheme for tribals,” the senior official said.