The ebb and flow of RISE

“I’m absolutely humbled to be premiered alongside the legends of classical music. It is anybody’s dream, you see?,” he says. For Ganesh, who holds a rare dual licentiate in both performance and theory from Trinity College of Music, London, this premiere isn’t just a personal achievement. It’s a culmination of history, of introspection, and of a long, winding creative process that began in 2018 and weathered the storms of a global pandemic.

The birth of RISE

The heartbeat of RISE — and its namesake — isn’t just about Beethoven’s music, but about his resilience. “Everyone remembers the ta-ta-ta-ta — Beethoven’s Fifth,” Ganesh says. “That’s a falling third. But I turned it into ascending fifths. That’s the grip with which he encountered the tragedies. Ascending fifths always pronounce an onward march.”

In Ganesh’s hands, this iconic motif becomes a symbol of refusal to yield. It opens the symphony not with despair, but with strength. “I’ve always adored Bach, Beethoven, and Mozart,” he says.

“But Beethoven — his life — was the embodiment of Confucius’s words. That’s what moved me.”

The second movement of the symphony is titled Introspection. “Beethoven didn’t just go deaf,” Ganesh explains. “He had more than a dozen ailments. People forget that. They ask, ‘How did he still write music?’ That is the introspection. To suffer like that… and still create… it makes you reflect on your own place in the world.”