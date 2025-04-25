It’s not success, but a hazard, residents near WTE plant in Hyderabad warn Chennai

CHENNAI: A joint fact-finding report released by activists and civic groups in Hyderabad states that the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Jawahar Nagar is the cause for multiple health issues for residents in the locality. The report finds significance as a team of corporation officials and councillors visited the WTE plant on Thursday to study its ‘successful’ operation. GCC had claimed it to be a success and has been pushing to open a similar facility at Kodungaiyur.

The report states that residents living within an 8km radius of the Jawahar Nagar facility live with constant foul odour. The incineration also produces fine ash, which settles inside homes, covering furniture, clothes, and household items, which has aggravated respiratory issues, kidney ailments, skin diseases, and other chronic conditions in the region.

The report documents the public health hazards and environmental degradation caused by the WTE plant and adjoining landfill. The plant with an incineration capacity 24MW has been in operation since 2021. Another plant with the same capacity is currently being constructed.

Meanwhile, leachate from the landfill has contaminated nearby water bodies. A groundwater test revealed a TDS of 10,506 mg/l - 20 times over the permissible limit. The report accuses the plant operator of pollution control violations and fly ash mismanagement.

“When we visited the plant, we observed that the fly ash was dumped over garbage in the landfill. The company is not complying with the regulations,” Sandeep Raj (40), a resident of Jawahar Nagar living just a few metres from the plant, told TNIE.