Woman found dead in apartment complex

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old woman was found dead in a washroom on the ground floor of an apartment complex in T Nagar on Tuesday evening. Police said G Vijaya, a domestic help, was found partially clothed and frothing at the mouth. Postmortem findings, however, have ruled out foul play, including strangulation or sexual assault, police said.

Earlier that morning, Vijaya had accompanied her daughter-in-law Kanmani, also a domestic help, to the apartment since it was Kanmani’s first day at work there. After helping Kanmani finish work, they both returned home by afternoon.

According to the police, Vijaya later received a call from the security personnel at the apartment about possible job availability. She returned there in the evening to inquire. When Vijaya did not return, Kanmani attempted to contact her several times when one of the security guards eventually answered and informed her that Vijaya was found unconscious in a washroom.

A senior police officer stated that there were no external injuries or signs of assault, adding that the frothing could indicate an underlying medical issue. Police suspect she may have gone to bathe in the bathroom and collapsed due to a health complication. A case of suspicious death has been registered.