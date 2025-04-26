Left councillors oppose proposed WTE plant in Kodungaiyur after Hyderabad visit; raise health, environmental concerns

CHENNAI: Left party councillors, who visited the Jawahar Nagar Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant in Hyderabad on Thursday as part of a delegation of councillors and officials to study its operations ahead of implementing a similar facility in Kodungaiyur, reiterated their opposition to the proposed plant.

DMK, MDMK, and Congress councillors were among those who visited. Two DMK councillors welcomed the plant with one suggesting Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) could consider relocating it to a non-residential area. TNIE was unable to reach MDMK councillor S Jeevan and Congress councillor J Dilli Babu, who were part of the delegation.

CPI councillor M Renuka, said, “The plant had a strong stench, and the area was covered in dust. Workers weren’t wearing masks or gloves. With just one day’s visit, I am suffering from a cold, and it is likely that residents will face health issues. Councillors were shown bottom ash, the residue from burning non-recyclable waste, and noticed glass shards in it.

The officials allegedly admitted that incoming waste was mixed and sorting is done only to an extent before incineration. It also reportedly releases fly ash, along with other emissions. Councillors requested history of emission levels and groundwater test reports, before and after the plant’s operation. No WTE plant is set-up in South Chennai due to its marshland status, but Kodungaiyur is also a coastal wetland and B-canal is located nearby. Won’t emissions contaminate nearby water bodies here?” she asked.

CPM councillor R Jayaraman said the interaction with officials there also raised doubts about whether hazardous waste is properly managed or incinerated at the plant.

Deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar said, “In North Chennai, we collect around 3,000 tonnes of waste per day, and this could rise to 5,000 tonnes in future. Instead of further burdening landfills, it is crucial to process them. Air pollution and health impacts are primary concerns. Both TNPCB and CPCB will monitor the plant daily and display emission levels to the public,” he said, assuring that the government will not hesitate to shut down the plant in case of any issues.