Rape survivor attacked by accused’s brother in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked at Korukkupet on Thursday night by two men, including the brother of a man, who is in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The police said the brother of the accused slashed the girl with a blade. “One of the suspects has been detained. The suspects are related to the girl,” they said.

According to the police, the incident happened when the girl was walking near her house around 10 pm on Thursday. The two men waylaid and attacked her. Hearing her screams, passersby came to her aid and she was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where she is undergoing treatment, they said, adding her condition is stable. The RK Nagar police have detained one of the suspects.

A probe had revealed that from October 2024 to March 2025, the minor girl was forcibly confined in the house of her 35-year-old relative, who sexually assaulted her several times during the period. The Washermenpet All Women Police had arrested the man under the Pocso Act and sent him in judicial remand in March.

The police said the attack is a fallout of this incident. The key suspect is absconding.