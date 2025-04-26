TN launches first EV infrastructure workshop under PM e-DRIVE scheme, aims for statewide charging network

CHENNAI: The state has launched its first high-level workshop on electric vehicles (EV) infrastructure under the auspices of Tamil Nadu Mobility and Logistics Corporation, recently designated as the nodal agency for the implementation of Union government’s Rs 10,000 crore PM e-DRIVE scheme.

The government has formed a high-level steering committee chaired by the chief secretary. The body includes senior officials from the departments of transport, energy, finance, and urban development.

The committee will vet proposals and oversee implementation, helping Tamil Nadu tap into central subsidies that can cover up to 80% of infrastructure costs for specific categories of chargers.

T Prabhushankar, managing director of Pallavan Transport Consultancy Services detailed how the workshop aims to operationalise the state’s EV ambitions.

“This is about building the backbone for a statewide charging network, particularly around the PM e-DRIVE Public Charging Station initiative,” he said, pointing to the importance of cross-agency alignment, including land authorities and regulatory entities such as TNEB.