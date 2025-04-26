Two men arrested for strangling 71-year-old woman in Chennai, staging it as suicide

CHENNAI: The SRMC police arrested two men for allegedly strangling a 71-year-old woman in her house in Porur and staging it as a death by suicide. The duo stole gold jewellery weighing three sovereigns that the woman was wearing, the police said.

The men have been identified as A Ajay (20), the key suspect, and A Yasar Arafat (20). The police said Ajay is the son of the deceased woman V Gandhimathi’s tenant and Yasar is Ajay’s friend. An argument broke out between Ajay and Gandhimathi over payment of rent, they said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday, when Gandhimathi’s son, who is living in an adjacent portion of the house, found her dead.

During the investigation, Ajay gave contradictory statements and fled the scene. Following up on forensic clues, the police arrested both Ajay and Yaser. They have been remanded in judicial custody.