Dad gets 20-year jail term for sexual assault of child in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man was convicted under the Pocso Act and sentenced to 20-years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Chennai.

Special judge for Pocso Act cases M Rajalakshmi pronounced the orders recently in the case registered by an All Women Police Station in South Chennai. The accused was found guilty under Section 6 of Pocso Act. He was also fined Rs 1 lakh, and failure to pay which will result in simple imprisonment for 3 more months. The period of incarceration already undergone will be adjusted against the sentence.

Special public prosecutor S Anitha appeared for the prosecution.

The convict committed the offence from June 1 to October 14, 2023. He used to misbehave with the child under the guise of bathing her and also assaulted her when she was alone at home, as her mother would go out for work, according to the prosecution.

The victim had informed her mother of the incident but she ignored it. Later, she informed her maternal aunt when she was staying with her grandmother in their native village.

The prosecution told the court that after the child welfare committee was informed, the victim was taken for a medical examination which confirmed the sexual assault. Following a complaint, the FIR was registered against the father and mother. However, the mother was dropped from the case following an order of the HC on a petition filed by her.