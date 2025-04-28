Bharatanatyam: Tradition versus Industry

When asked about how movements were taught to her by the hereditary practitioners, she says, “A remarkable aspect of the teaching by my gurus — Pandanallur Chokkalingam Pillai and his son Pandanallur Subbaraya Pillai — was that they never stood up to demonstrate the dance adavus. Significant principles of aesthetics and movement vocabulary were conveyed using metaphors and analogies from life and nature. These images powerfully evoked in my mind the important lessons they were meant to convey. For instance, while evolving the Pandanallur style to create a seamless quality in the movements, Chokkalingam Pillai sir, after many frustrating attempts, finally used an imagery asking me to unfurl the hands as if a rolled-up feather at the tip would unfurl into a straight line when the toy whistle is blown. Such imagery became the foundation for my understanding of the vital principle of ‘fluid lines’ in nritta and still resonates in my subconscious.” She shares that focussed observation, quiet introspection, deep internalisation and assimilation were the process that made her a complete dancer.

Evidently, hereditary practitioners had a good grasp of how to use mundane real-life objects and situations for teaching dance as a holistic knowledge system. They used movements, rhythm, melody, and harmony as tools to help a practitioner to discover the true potential of ‘self’. They neither had any agendas while putting anyone on a proscenium, nor were they focussed in cloning the student in want to leave behind a legacy. Above all, teaching dance was not about standardising a movement; but, it was a process of allowing the student to blossom.