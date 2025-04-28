Building blocks for a finer future

For 97 years, Madras Seva Sadan has been an institute for inclusivity, learning, and empowerment. Now, as it gets closer to its 100th year of establishment in 2028, the organisation is adding new strands to its illustrious history by starting initiatives that combine education, skill improvement, and sports excellence. A graphic representation of this expansion was presented to stakeholders, team members and audience at Synergy, held at Prem Vihar, on Friday.

“The purpose for this gathering is to look for a more structured approach to funding so that we have our projects which can be easily executed by having a structured form of raising money through CSR, charity, and donations,” shared Sunil Shanker, treasurer of Madras Seva Sadan.

At the heart of this evolution are three new projects, each echoing the original spirit of the founders, yet tuned to today’s needs. First, the Lady Andal House of Children, an open school. “We have pioneered in mainstreaming children with special needs into everyday school life. And based on our experience and research, we realised that we need to do a little bit more, which is why the idea of an open school came about. With this, our aim is to provide for all the needs under one roof. Here, we provide the students with tailor-made lesson plans, inclusive education with therapy and flexibility for children with disabilities,” said Krithika Kumar Quintal, honorary general secretary of the Sadan.