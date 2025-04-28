Female sanitary workers in Ambattur allege harassment, overwork by supervisors; seek better protection

CHENNAI: Female sanitary workers in ward 84 under Ambattur zone are alleging of sexual harassment and unreasonable demands by their supervising staff.

TNIE’s visit to the ward revealed that apart from segregating garbage without gloves or masks and sweeping roads in the midst of moving traffic, these women are forced to endure unwanted gestures and tantrums from their male supervisors, who, if confronted, retaliate by overloading them with work.

Lathika (name changed), a sanitary worker with over 13 years of experience, said that some workers in the division show up merely for biometric attendance and leave after working for just two hours, leaving others with the additional burden.

“I once asked our mesthiri (supervisor) why they were being allowed to leave early. He said they offer him sexual favours and asked if I was ready for it too. I just walked away, afraid of maybe losing my job, or something even worse.”

Another female sanitary worker, around 50 years old, was in tears while narrating her daily ordeal. “One day, I asked the supervisor permission to go away for a few hours, but he called me terrible names just because I dared to ask. Sometimes, he even asks me to make some ‘adjustments’. Look at my age, is it right for him to speak to me like this,” she asked.

“If my daughter comes to question him, he assigns me more work than is my share after she leaves,” she added.