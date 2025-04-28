Road deaths in Chennai drop 14% in 2025; GCP patrols respond to emergencies in five minutes

CHENNAI: Fatalities on Chennai roads have dropped by 14% in 2025, from January 1 to April 25, compared to the same period in 2024, said a press note from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP). While it was 173 in 2024, it has come down to 149 this year.

The police attribute the drop in numbers to stricter enforcement against speeding, drunken driving, and helmetless riding by way of manual checks and using tech like ANPR cameras, 2D speed radars, and vehicle interceptor systems.

The police have also enhanced patrolling, awareness drives, and public education campaigns promoting road discipline and the use of protective gear, the press note said.

Apart from this, training programmes for police personnel on using tech, along with workshops for school children, bus drivers, and delivery agents, have helped, the press note said. Accident-prone spots are actively identified and rectified by improving road conditions, signage, and lighting, it added.

5-min response time for emergency calls

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have said that their patrol teams have maintained a five-minute response time to 69,629 emergency calls so far this year. Covering 12 police districts, GCP deploys 234 patrol vehicles, alongside 29 additional patrols, 98 Gypsy patrols, and 25 special mobile units, operating round the clock, said a press note.

It said that emergency calls to the 100 helpline are routed from the State Police Master Control Room (SPMCR) directly to patrols via radio. Every vehicle is GPS-tracked to monitor movement and ensure timely responses.

Typically, patrols are stationed near busy areas like transport hubs, schools, and major junctions. Beyond emergency responses, they assist with calls concerning fire hazards, power issues, and civic problems, coordinating with other departments as needed. ENS