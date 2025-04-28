Chennai

Six arrested after man dies following assault by business partner over Rs 6.5K

According to the Ambattur police, the deceased was identified as Prem Kumar, who ran a mattress retail business with his friend Kadhar Bhai.
Image used for representative purpose.
Image used for representative purpose.(File photo | ANI)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Six people were arrested after a 47-year-old man died a few hours after he was allegedly manhandled by his business partner during an argument, on Friday.

According to the Ambattur police, the deceased was identified as Prem Kumar, who ran a mattress retail business with his friend Kadhar Bhai. On April 15, an argument broke out between the two over a business transaction of Rs 6,500, the police said.

Kadhar, who was present with his group of friends, allegedly pushed Prem to the ground in a fit of rage. Prem then got up and went home, however, some time later, he allegedly fell unconscious.

His family rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead, following which the body was sent for postmortem. Preliminary findings suggested that Prem suffered a severe blow to his head.

The police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested Kadhar and his friends Suman, Sudhakar, Palani Kumar, Paramasivan, and Murugesan on Friday.

death
Assault
argument

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com