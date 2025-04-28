Six arrested after man dies following assault by business partner over Rs 6.5K

CHENNAI: Six people were arrested after a 47-year-old man died a few hours after he was allegedly manhandled by his business partner during an argument, on Friday.

According to the Ambattur police, the deceased was identified as Prem Kumar, who ran a mattress retail business with his friend Kadhar Bhai. On April 15, an argument broke out between the two over a business transaction of Rs 6,500, the police said.

Kadhar, who was present with his group of friends, allegedly pushed Prem to the ground in a fit of rage. Prem then got up and went home, however, some time later, he allegedly fell unconscious.

His family rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead, following which the body was sent for postmortem. Preliminary findings suggested that Prem suffered a severe blow to his head.

The police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested Kadhar and his friends Suman, Sudhakar, Palani Kumar, Paramasivan, and Murugesan on Friday.