Crafting worlds with words

Did you know: the lone word ending in ‘mt’ in English is ‘Dreamt’.

English is the only language where you drive in parkways and park in driveways.

Illegible handwriting has a name — it is termed griffonage.

The English language is full of surprises, has a mix of borrowed words and is constantly evolving. If you love learning and playing with new words and want to expand your command over the language, then take up the Scribble Challenge. For example: If you could say anything to a fictional character, what would you say and to whom?; Describe the iris of a loved one when the sunlight hits it. In six words or less, write a story about your next life.

There are no right or wrong answers, but endless possibilities to answer these questions posted on the Instagram handle of The Scribble Society, which is making English language learning fun, creatively. “Developing the language in today’s DNA and having a good command over it is crucial, as it gives confidence in the way you present yourself. Whether you’re a housewife writing a letter to a bank or an author or a content creator, clean language is important,” says Vasusri Birla Jhaver, chief scribbling officer at The Scribble Society.