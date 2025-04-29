Jolly Rovers gets a win in a gripping lead

Winning three senior division titles on the trot didn’t come easy for Jolly Rovers Cricket Club. As they edged past Vijay CC to clinch the Raja of Palayampatti Shield recently, based on the 12-run first innings lead, Jolly Rovers achieved just that.

This victory and consistency is a result of a culture that revolves around work ethic and self improvement. In fact, it has played a crucial role in producing elite athletes like B Sai Sudarshan, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddarth, Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith. “We have a welcoming culture here, where players not part of the state team come here and refine their abilities,” says captain Indrajith.

This victory tastes sweeter for Indrajith considering the obstacles that they overcame. “We had close to six injuries in the team and departures of star names to IPL and other commitments,” he says. “Youngsters, especially R Vimal Kumar (1,200 runs) turned up with a plethora of runs, and that has factored in our win.”