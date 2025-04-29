Hey, what’s that purple plant?

You’ve probably walked past this plant thinking, “Is that some weed growing?” “It almost looks like a weed, right?” But hold on — that humble little purple-leafed beauty is actually a total rockstar in disguise. Meet Roheo, the low-maintenance plant that doesn’t get enough credit!

It’s the kind of plant that forgives you for forgetting it exists. Doesn’t throw a fit in the sun, won’t sulk if you skip watering, and if you travel a lot, it’ll still be alive and thriving when you’re back. Plus, it multiplies on its own like it’s got a secret agenda to take over your garden. Sounds like the perfect buddy for all you “accidental plant killers” out there, doesn’t it?

Let me break down what makes Roheo such a keeper: