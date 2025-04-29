Teen clinic, diabetics centre of excellence opened at Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekarbabu inaugurated an upgraded centre of excellence Institute of Diabetology along with other facilities at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday.

The ministers also inaugurated a Teen Clinic for those in the 10 to 18 age group and a ‘temporal bone dissection skill laboratory’, a facility where surgeons could be trained on the intricate anatomy and surgical techniques involved in the temporal bone.

Inaugurating the facility, Subramanian said the ‘temporal dissection skill laboratory’ will be started in other government hospitals in the state as well.

The Teen Clinic will function on Saturdays from 8 am to 12 pm.

The clinic will provide specialised treatment under general medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, psychiatry, nutrition and dermatology and sexually transmitted infections will be given.

The clinic will also raise awareness on the dangers of drinking, smoking and drug addiction, irregular menstrual cycles, and sexual harassment among others, the minister added.