Understanding colour psychology

Colour psychology is the scientific effect each hue has on the human brain. Each colour makes you feel differently, so, the wise use of colours in spaces is important. Although the effect of the colours may seem similar, every individual reacts to colours differently. Hence, they are a very personal choice while building one’s spaces.

Colour schemes are the basis of every space and can easily make or break it. The colour of walls, furniture, furnishings, and light plays a role in the essence of the person using the space. It’s a deeply personal choice, as some people prefer certain colours because of how they make them feel, while others might not emit the same energy.

Here are a few colours and the energy they emit: