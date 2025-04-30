A professor's walks with a lantern of hope

Friends, Hatred and arrogance are detrimental to religion and freedom. Currently, we have the prevalence of both hatred and repression in our country…” echoes the words of retired IIT professor VK Tripathi on a piece of paper.

Through the streets of cities and lanes of educational institutions, the 77-year-old has been walking around for over three decades, distributing flyers — to lend an ear just for a minute. This has been his way of protesting the blindfold that each government ties around the citizens’ eyes.

On Sunday morning, Tripathi held a meeting in the city to share his experiences of witnessing the chaos in the country and highlighting the importance of hope amid the present socio-political situation.